In today’s Vatnik Soup REBREW, we return to John Mark Dougan, the former Florida cop turned Kremlin propagandist. His leaked files reveal intelligence handlers, Western collaborators and Czech contacts allegedly helping him get around EU sanctions.

John Mark Dougan with a mug bearing Vladimir Putin’s portrait.

We first souped Dougan in April 2023. He had fled to Russia in 2016 and was presenting himself as a persecuted whistleblower while spreading Kremlin propaganda. The latest leaks expose the people and payments behind that performance.

Files from Dougan’s computers appeared online on 10 November 2026. BaldVolf presents the material as a reconstructed desktop, with messages, documents and AI chats. Dougan acknowledged the hack to NewsGuard; CORRECTIV says the archive is incomplete. The investigations discussed here examine different parts of that same collection.

CORRECTIV’s investigation traces the funding of his fake-news sites. In 2022 and 2023, Yuri Khoroshevsky regularly sent proof-of-payment documents for the operation. Earlier reporting identified Khoroshevsky as an officer of GRU Unit 29155, which handles influence operations and sabotage.

Dada Lyndell’s investigation identifies FSB handlers too. In March 2022, Dougan wanted to fight Ukrainians; his GRU contact urged him to become a “cyber soldier” instead. Lyndell also traces the fabricated 2024 Tim Walz abuse allegation: Dougan’s assistant, Demid Vakhitov, posed as the accuser, and Dougan pitched the story to Redpill78. Once it spread, he reported its reach to FSB officer Vladislav Yevsyukov, hoping to damage the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

In our recent Pearson Sharp soup, we covered how the OAN correspondent replied “Better a Russian spy than a Democrat” when Dougan’s intelligence ties came up. Dougan offered a sponsored trip for three OAN journalists. Sharp reported his boss’s backing and arrived in Moscow in September 2025.

Typical MAGA…

The EU sanctioned Dougan on 15 December 2025, citing his CopyCop fake-news network and support for the Russian influence operation Storm-1516. The restrictions cover access to money and economic resources.

But his operation still needed servers.

On 19 November 2026, Lukáš Valášek reported that Dougan had asked Denisa Petrilaková in March to pay his hosting bills. He proposed reimbursing her through her partner, Roman Blaško, in Moscow. Valášek found WebHouse invoices in Petrilaková’s name, using her Chinese workplace’s address.

Her messages confirmed payments and offered help with other EU bills. The account had previously used Vakhitov’s name. Petrilaková also issued press cards and bought equipment in China. When General News obtained advertising from China’s embassy in Prague, she offered Dougan $805 from a $2,440 deal, according to Valášek.

The help ran both ways. Valášek’s earlier investigation, published on 13 November, describes Dougan’s work on General News, a Czech outlet carrying Russian and Chinese propaganda. The site advertised its independence while a sanctioned Moscow propagandist helped build it.

Petrilaková worked for Chinese state broadcasters CRI and CGTN. Blaško, former editor of the communist daily Haló noviny and general secretary of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia, commissioned Dougan to build a communist propaganda website. The handwritten plan even included a section for the party’s general secretary, with English labels explicitly intended as instructions for John.

The original plan for zlatikomunisti.cz: main news, commentary, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia’s central committee, and history. The English labels were explicitly written as instructions for John.

Petrilaková also asked him to replace his company’s Russian .ru domain with a .io address. She joked about a Czech parliamentary event on Russian and Chinese propaganda. The company dropped the Russian suffix and kept General News in its portfolio. A fresh coat of paint, same business.

WebHouse told Valášek that it complies with EU sanctions and would investigate. His article also describes friendly emails between Dougan and employee Andrej Lacho, who sent him server-login details. After reporters cited staff emails with Dougan, the firm said it had not verified that the sender was the sanctioned man. Petrilaková and Blaško did not answer Valášek’s questions, and Czech police declined to say whether they were investigating.

The leaks also show how Dougan tried to scale up production. NewsGuard’s 11 November analysis describes his use of Claude and Qwen to build sites and generate propaganda. He told Claude that he was producing 43,000 articles a month. His plan was to flood sources used by search engines and AI systems with pro-Russian material; the files do not establish how far he achieved that goal.

In one exchange, he asked Qwen to portray anti-Trump protests as a Democratic plot before the 2026 midterms. NewsGuard also found him proposing collaboration with Pravda network operator Yevgeny Shevchenko.

The workmanship was not always impressive. In July 2024, Dougan’s network pushed the lie that Olena Zelenska had bought a €4.5 million Bugatti. Our French-exclusive Bugatti soup exposed AI-generated “news” sites with prompts left in the text and a forged “French” invoice carrying an Australian BSB code. Bonjour from Down Under. The VIGINUM technical report documents the operation and its infrastructure.

Aidan O’Brien’s 18 November report for EDMO Ireland follows another trail. Dougan helped Anthony Hogan seek Russian asylum. Hogan asked him to tell the GRU that he had a European passport and wanted to work against the West. The report does not establish that the GRU accepted the offer. It does show Dougan offering anonymous publishing tools to Irish far-right contacts and apparently building a site for one of them.

O’Brien also documents Dougan’s friendship with RT correspondent Chay Bowes. Separately, the EU sanctioned Bowes on 16 November 2026, citing his amplification of Storm-1516 material among its reasons.

In a draft letter addressed to Putin, published by Ryan Mauro, Dougan offered to be the American face of Russian hacking: someone Americans could blame. NewsGuard could not establish that the letter was sent. The draft shows how he wanted to sell his usefulness.

Meanwhile, Dougan complained of poor pay and Russian internet censorship. When he threatened to campaign against Russia’s restrictions, his patron Valery Korovin warned that he could end up in prison.

The usual fate of the Kremlin’s useful idiots: used, then discarded.

Dougan’s Russian funding is part of the roughly $5 billion (over €4 billion) Russia spends on information operations each year, according to Stratcom. Our independent research exposing those networks, however, relies on your support:

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