In today’s Vatnik Soup, we’ll talk about Internet access restrictions in authoritarian regimes: how governments use them to control their populations, and how their own propagandists circumvent those restrictions or enjoy exemptions — then deny or downplay them. The hypocrisy is blatant.

Lucky Westerners who’ve never experienced authoritarian regimes tend to underestimate the difference between those regimes and their own countries and take for granted the freedom of information they enjoy in democratic societies.

As Mikhail Khodorkovsky (@khodorkovsky) puts it when describing the psychological reality inside Russia: “It is not just ‘fake news.’ It is a total deconstruction of reality.”

Yes, most Western countries have restrictions too, such as hate speech laws. But generally speaking, you can express a wide range of opinions, including criticizing the government, and survive. You can also inform yourself easily through many channels. In authoritarian regimes, conversely, there are many layers of control.

Education, state media, fines, arrests and even the outright murder of journalists all help ensure that citizens are fed a constant stream of regime propaganda, and nothing else.

In Russia, that can mean hours of broadcasts by presenters such as Vladimir Solovyov, repeating the Kremlin’s narratives, justifying its wars and portraying the West as an enemy. In 2019, he even set a Guinness World Record by presenting nearly 26 hours of live television in one week.

In this environment, the global Internet, social media and messaging apps become one of the few ways to get outside information. The regime therefore tries to control them too, through several overlapping layers of censorship. Even when citizens reach a banned platform, it still tries to control what they find there. Armies of bots and trolls boost the visibility of its narratives and try to shape what its citizens read.

Controlling what Westerners read is essential as well, so of course you get bots and trolls pretending to be Americans. In July 2024, the US Justice Department announced the disruption of a network of 968 X accounts allegedly operated by a Russian bot farm, including accounts posing as Americans. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

But the most absurd sight is regime propagandists openly promoting a government that restricts Internet access while using VPNs or privileged connections to bypass the restrictions of their cherished utopia. Of course, VPNs have legitimate uses, including helping dissidents communicate and get information out. This is not one of them.

Somehow, they all hope to remain in the regime’s favor and enjoy special privileges, even while chanting for equality. It’s always the old Soviet joke: having the absolute freedom of speech to agree 100% with the regime’s official line.

Russia

After its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia massively expanded Internet censorship. X, Facebook and Instagram are all blocked and generally require a VPN or another workaround. The Russian government also promotes its state-backed messaging app, MAX, while extending control over citizens’ phones and social media activity.

Authorities are escalating pressure on VPN providers and discussing further crackdowns, including the possibility of disconnecting the country from the global Internet. Russia’s draft budget also provides for nearly 60 billion rubles (roughly €650 million at October 2026 exchange rates) over 2027–2029 — about 20 billion rubles (€220 million) a year — for traffic filtering, including measures against VPNs, according to Meduza.

Instead of improving healthcare, education or public services, the Kremlin is planning to spend tens of billions of rubles on making it harder for Russians to access the free Internet. Yet the regime still has the audacity to criticize Europe for a “lack of free speech.”

Meanwhile, vatniks such as Dmitry “Drunk Dima” Medvedev, Kirill Dmitriev, Alexandra “Sasha” Jost and Margarita Simonyan are active on X despite the block. Sasha the vatnik tells her followers on that very platform how living in Russia has “redefined freedom” for her.

Belarus

Belarus intensified Internet censorship after the 2020 protests against Alexander Lukashenko. Authorities blocked independent media, disrupted Internet access during demonstrations, and designated many opposition channels as “extremist”. VPNs remain common, but online dissent can lead to arrest, fines or imprisonment.

People’s Republic of China

China operates one of the world’s most sophisticated censorship systems, the “Great Firewall.” Services such as X, YouTube, Google, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch are blocked or heavily restricted, along with many foreign news sites. Domestic alternatives are tightly monitored and censored. The CCP’s efforts to control information also extend abroad through its online propaganda and influence operations.

People circumvent these restrictions using VPNs and some foreign roaming connections, including travel eSIMs that route traffic outside mainland China. The routing matters; an eSIM by itself does not bypass censorship. Enforcement targets unauthorized VPN providers, but Chinese citizens can also face fines for unauthorized access or interrogation and imprisonment for politically sensitive activity.

In an amazing display of “radical chic”, champagne socialist Hasan Piker streamed from China, singing the CCP regime’s praises on Twitch — the very platform that regime blocks in mainland China. He got around its censorship using what he called a “built-in VPN”, apparently without letting the contradiction spoil his enthusiasm.

He has since taken to wearing a Mao-style suit — the same Mao whose Great Leap Forward caused a famine that killed tens of millions.

Iran

Iran combines platform blocking with periodic nationwide shutdowns. X, Telegram, YouTube and Instagram are commonly blocked or restricted. The WhatsApp ban was lifted in December 2024, though later shutdowns disrupted access again.

During protests or wars, authorities have repeatedly cut off much of the country from the global Internet entirely. During the January 2026 blackout, they selectively restored access to approved services on a whitelist while granting broader access to approved groups or institutions. VPN use remains widespread despite a ban on unauthorized VPNs.

Some Iranians also use smuggled Starlink satellite terminals to get online and send information out during blackouts. But possessing or using the equipment is illegal and can lead to imprisonment. Authorities have seized terminals and framed their use as espionage or collaboration with hostile states, even threatening the death penalty.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional rival and a long-standing US partner, allows access to most major global platforms, including X, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. However, authorities heavily monitor online activity, and social media posts critical of the government, royal family or religious authorities can result in severe prison sentences or executions.

In June 2025, Saudi Arabia executed journalist Turki al-Jasser after seven years in detention. Authorities believed he was behind an anonymous Twitter account reporting allegations of corruption within the royal family.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, seems more interested in demanding that the EU be “abolished” after the European Commission fined his platform €120 million for transparency breaches in December 2025. He has also promised to fund the legal bills of users unfairly treated by their employers over posts or likes, with “no limit.” But that promise concerned employer retaliation; Saudi users can face execution over their posts.

Turkey

Turkey maintains access to most global Internet services but frequently uses temporary blocks, throttling and court orders to control information flows. X, YouTube, Instagram and other platforms have all faced restrictions at various times; Wikipedia was blocked for nearly three years. Journalists, activists and social media users also face criminal charges over their online posts.

Musk’s platform has helped the Turkish authorities enforce censorship: at least 471 X accounts were blocked within Turkey between 19 March and 12 April 2025, amid the crackdown following Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest. The pattern continued: in September 2026 alone, authorities ordered restrictions on at least 1,270 X accounts, and X complied with at least 90% of those orders, blocking access to the accounts within Turkey.

Cuba

Internet access in Cuba has historically been constrained by high prices, limited infrastructure, selective blocking and surveillance. During protests, authorities have throttled or blocked platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal. People use VPNs, but connectivity remains fragile and expensive compared to most countries.

Comrade Piker, though, said the Cuban government offered, through a contact, to arrange reliable Internet for a visit. Some are, it seems, always more equal than others.

North Korea

North Korea is the extreme case. Yet even here, vatniks find something to praise: in 2013, George Galloway spoke of its “cohesive, pristine, innocent culture”.

Most citizens have no access to the global Internet. Domestic users can access a sealed intranet, “Kwangmyong,” containing state-approved content only. Global Internet access is generally reserved for elites, researchers and the regime itself. Possession of foreign media can lead to severe punishment. Smartphones are tightly controlled; researchers have documented phones taking automated screenshots of users’ activity.

Propaganda on X

On Twitter, Musk, alas, removed the “state-affiliated media” labels for government propagandists. To his credit, X now shows an account’s inferred country or region, which can help expose fake identities, including those of propagandists from authoritarian regimes. But these labels are based on IP data, can be affected by VPNs, and do not prove who is behind an account.

It gets especially ridiculous when the platform’s owner is joking with Dmitry Medvedev on X, while Medvedev’s own government blocks the platform for its citizens.

Conclusion

If a vatnik posts through a VPN or a privileged connection from a country that blocks the platform just to tell you how great freedom is under that regime, the verdict should be simple: bot, troll, useful idiot or liar — opinion discarded.

Russia spends $5 billion a year on propaganda to manufacture support for its invasions. Its false narratives are then spread by trolls and vatniks on platforms they shouldn’t even be on. Fact-based research to counter that propaganda is absolutely crucial to fight passivity towards Russia’s wars — please support our work.