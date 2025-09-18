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Éric Zemmour
Vatnik Soup 407
Nov 13
•
Vatnik Soup
23
8
October 2026
Philippe de Villiers
Vatnik Soup 405
Oct 31
•
Vatnik Soup
15
7
Censorship and VPNs
Vatnik Soup 402
Oct 22
•
Vatnik Soup
26
10
Iuliia Mendel
Soup 399
Oct 17
•
Vatnik Soup
29
15
Jean-Luc Mélenchon
Jean-Luc “Méluche” Mélenchon
Oct 12
•
Vatnik Soup
113
37
The Vatnik Archetype
Soup 400
Oct 8
•
Vatnik Soup
17
7
Why We Soup
What is Vatnik Soup? What is a “vatnik”?
Oct 6
•
Vatnik Soup
87
37
September 2025
The Orbanization of U.S. Media Has Begun
Donald Trump is following Viktor Orbán’s and Vladimir Putin’s playbook to capture America’s media and silence dissent.
Sep 18, 2025
•
Vatnik Soup
25
4
July 2025
Welcome to the Post-Truth Era: Where Feeling Trumps Fact
In 2016, Oxford Dictionaries named “post-truth” the word of the year, citing a growing tendency for public opinion to be shaped more by emotion and…
Jul 11, 2025
•
Vatnik Soup
7
1
June 2025
How Russia Weaponized Migration Against the West
When people think of Russian disinformation, they often imagine bots praising Vladimir Putin, conspiracy theories about secret underground NATO biolabs…
Jun 19, 2025
•
Vatnik Soup
29
12
Why Do We Keep Falling for the Dictators?
Every generation believes it is immune to tyranny.
Jun 8, 2025
•
Vatnik Soup
12
7
The Lost Boys of Liberal Democracy
How Western societies abandoned young men — and why that’s a danger to us all.
Jun 5, 2025
•
Vatnik Soup
16
1
2
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